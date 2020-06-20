Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Baba Arts declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.63% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.31% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 0.180.87 -79 OPM %-533.33-240.00 --344.4413.79 - PBDT0.100.20 -50 0.491.62 -70 PBT0.090.19 -53 0.451.57 -71 NP0.130.18 -28 0.451.39 -68
