Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.63% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.31% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

