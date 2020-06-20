JUST IN
Sarda Energy & Minerals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.56% to Rs 427.90 crore

Net loss of Sarda Energy & Minerals reported to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 46.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.56% to Rs 427.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 489.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.82% to Rs 126.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 203.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 1972.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2293.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales427.90489.35 -13 1972.732293.55 -14 OPM %17.9816.51 -18.0621.03 - PBDT2.0680.79 -97 256.81400.17 -36 PBT-17.4361.39 PL 178.89323.69 -45 NP-32.2746.72 PL 126.34203.18 -38

June 20 2020

