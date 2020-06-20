Sarda Energy & Minerals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit declines 45.32% in the December 2019 quarter
Lloyds Metals & Energy standalone net profit rises 171.61% in the March 2020 quarter
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Central Bank of India gains on turnaround Q3 performance
FM meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred
-
Sales decline 12.56% to Rs 427.90 croreNet loss of Sarda Energy & Minerals reported to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 46.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.56% to Rs 427.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 489.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.82% to Rs 126.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 203.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 1972.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2293.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales427.90489.35 -13 1972.732293.55 -14 OPM %17.9816.51 -18.0621.03 - PBDT2.0680.79 -97 256.81400.17 -36 PBT-17.4361.39 PL 178.89323.69 -45 NP-32.2746.72 PL 126.34203.18 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU