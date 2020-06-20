Sarda Energy & Minerals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.56% to Rs 427.90 crore

Net loss of Sarda Energy & Minerals reported to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 46.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.56% to Rs 427.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 489.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.82% to Rs 126.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 203.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 1972.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2293.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

