Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 66.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 93.04% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 66.25% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 93.04% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.628.9122.5812.350.381.310.371.290.270.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)