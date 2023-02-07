Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 66.25% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Kalarishi Baba Yogendra National Multilingual Theater Festival to be organized by Upstage Art Group in January
Baba Arts Limited launches Independent Music Label BABA BEATS
ResMed announces AwakenYourBest Campaign with Baba Sehgal to emphasize on sleeping well
BABA Textile Machinery strengthened its presence by inaugurating its first branch in Telangana State and 8th in India
-
Sales decline 93.04% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Baba Arts declined 66.25% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 93.04% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.628.91 -93 OPM %22.5812.35 -PBDT0.381.31 -71 PBT0.371.29 -71 NP0.270.80 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU