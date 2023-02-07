JUST IN
Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 66.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 93.04% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 66.25% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 93.04% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.628.91 -93 OPM %22.5812.35 -PBDT0.381.31 -71 PBT0.371.29 -71 NP0.270.80 -66

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:15 IST

