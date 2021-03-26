Bajaj Auto and Pierer Mobility to co-develop electric two-wheelers

PIERER Mobility AG, Europe's leading manufacturer of powered two-wheeler vehicles and Bajaj Auto are strengthening their strategic cooperation in the development of electric products in the two-wheeler sector to meet the growing demand for innovative e-mobility concepts.

PIERER Mobility AG and Bajaj Auto originally joined forces to make a sizeable and relentless footprint in the international motorcycle industry and, as the partnership successfully reaches almost fifteen years of existence, the two companies have decided to jointly explore the zero tailpipe emissions, low maintenance, and long-lasting benefits of light electric vehicles in urban settings and dense metropolitan areas.

This renewed strategy will centre on the development of common electric platforms to deliver the advantage of scale, regarding all critical components, allowing both companies to quickly and effectively adapt to evolving customer needs globally.

Part of this remit involves an open approach to all battery opportunities, aiding the parallel advantage of both fixed and swappable solutions.

Moving at pace, the initial output from this manufacturing impetus will see the first of these shared platform vehicles beginning of 2022.

