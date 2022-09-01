Escorts Kubota achieves 7.3% growth in tractor sales in August

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Segment in August 2022 sold 6,111 tractors registering a growth of 7.3% as against 5,693 tractors sold in August 2021.

Domestic tractor sales in August 2022 was at 5,308 tractors registering a growth of 7.9 percent as against 4,920 tractors sold in August 2021. During the month, some parts of the country have received heavy rainfall affecting ground activations and general movement.

Some pockets are still rain deficient; it remains to be seen how monsoon behaves in September. As festivals start early this year, the company should see a better September and most likely a stretched peak selling season of three months. Overall macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiment remain positive.

Export tractor sales in August 2022 was at 803 tractors registering a growth of 3.9 percent as against 773 tractors sold in August 2021.

