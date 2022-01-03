Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 438.15 points or 1.16% at 38282.64 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Black Box Ltd (up 9.38%), Aptech Ltd (up 7.27%),eClerx Services Ltd (up 7.07%),Allsec Technologies Ltd (up 6.61%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.86%), NIIT Ltd (up 4.72%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 4.57%), Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (up 4.18%), and Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 3.6%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 1.76%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.03%), and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 0.62%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 445.52 or 0.76% at 58699.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 130.75 points or 0.75% at 17484.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 290.65 points or 0.99% at 29748.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 66.86 points or 0.76% at 8857.98.

On BSE,2371 shares were trading in green, 679 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

