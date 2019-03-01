Bajaj Auto gains after decent February sales

rose 0.81% to Rs 2920 at 10:45 IST on BSE after the company reported 10% growth in its total vehicles sales to 3.93 lakh units in February 2019 over February 2018.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 191.46 points, or 0.53% to 36,058.90.

On the BSE, 31,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2944.95 and a low of Rs 2877 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,213.95 on 12 July 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,425 on 25 October 2018.

Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales rose 4% to 2.21 lakh units, while total exports rose 19% to 1.71 lakh units in January 2019 over January 2018.

On a consolidated basis, Bajaj Auto's net profit rose 20.49% to Rs 1220.77 crore on 15.96% increase in net sales to Rs 7243.07 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is a global two-wheeler and three-wheeler Indian company.

