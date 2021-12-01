Bajaj Auto registers a 10% contraction in November auto sales

Bajaj Auto's total auto sales in November 2021 stood at 3,79,276 units, down by 10% from 4,22,240 units sold in November 2020.

On a sequential basis, the total auto sales skid 13.72% as compared with 4,39,615 units sold in October 2021.

The company's total domestic sales dropped 20% to 1,58,755 units while export sales fell 1% to 2,20,521 units in November 2021 as compared with the same period last year.

The company's total 2-wheeler sales declined 12% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to 3,38,473 units during the month of November 2021. Total commercial vehicle (CV) sales, however, recorded a growth of 10% Y-o-Y to 40,803 units in November 2021.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 70.8% to Rs 2,039.86 crore on a 19.1% surge in net sales to Rs 8,385.78 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Bajaj Auto gained 1.02% to Rs 3,276.20 on BSE. Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.

