Bajaj Consumer Care standalone net profit rises 9.40% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Consumer Care rose 9.40% to Rs 60.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 238.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.56% to Rs 226.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 216.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 880.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 811.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

