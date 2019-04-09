Bajaj Consumer Care standalone net profit rises 9.40% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.10% to Rs 238.26 croreNet profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 9.40% to Rs 60.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 238.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.56% to Rs 226.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 216.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 880.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 811.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales238.26214.45 11 880.94811.85 9 OPM %32.6033.49 -31.6031.86 - PBDT79.0272.29 9 294.85281.83 5 PBT77.2970.46 10 288.26274.98 5 NP60.6255.41 9 226.13216.27 5
