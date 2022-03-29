Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 351.13 points or 0.84% at 42151.16 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 10.75%), Blue Star Ltd (up 3.32%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.27%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.54%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Havells India Ltd (up 0.98%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.59%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.46%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.44%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.42%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.57%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 256.72 or 0.45% at 57850.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.5 points or 0.51% at 17309.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 213.64 points or 0.77% at 27866.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.26 points or 0.72% at 8430.19.

On BSE,1831 shares were trading in green, 1023 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)