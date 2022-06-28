Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 541.29 points or 1.53% at 34903.36 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 3.68%), Blue Star Ltd (down 2.77%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.2%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.95%), Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.46%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.22%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.6%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.68%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.4%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 178.09 or 0.33% at 52983.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.5 points or 0.21% at 15799.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.5 points or 0.14% at 24871.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.55 points or 0.21% at 7718.25.

On BSE,1555 shares were trading in green, 1614 were trading in red and 170 were unchanged.

