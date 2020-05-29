Bajaj Finserv Ltd sees good buying

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 4397.85, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 46.54% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% drop in NIFTY and a 30.36% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4397.85, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 9485.55. The Sensex is at 32082.66, down 0.37%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has dropped around 13.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9426.65, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4386.95, up 2.81% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is down 46.54% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% drop in NIFTY and a 30.36% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 102.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)