Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 5.46%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 196, up 5.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.3% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% fall in NIFTY and a 21.77% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 196, up 5.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 9485.55. The Sensex is at 32082.66, down 0.37%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has dropped around 11.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12845, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 194.45, up 4.97% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 38.3% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% fall in NIFTY and a 21.77% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

