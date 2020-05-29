REC Ltd gains for third consecutive session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 90.45, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.06% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% drop in NIFTY and a 30.36% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 90.45, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 9485.55. The Sensex is at 32082.66, down 0.37%. REC Ltd has slipped around 5.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9426.65, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 90.15, up 2.85% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 3.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

