Bajaj Finserv Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 6152, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.68% in last one year as compared to a 8.77% slide in NIFTY and a 21.69% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6152, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 10662.25. The Sensex is at 36210.34, up 0.44%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has added around 22.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10616.1, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6170, down 0.24% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 147.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

