Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd, 7NR Retail Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd and Universal Autofoundry Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2022.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd crashed 7.78% to Rs 6.76 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd lost 6.72% to Rs 22.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

7NR Retail Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 1.14. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 304.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 88.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13114 shares in the past one month.

