Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 79.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.26% to Rs 21259.97 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro declined 79.41% to Rs 303.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1472.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.26% to Rs 21259.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29635.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.21259.9729635.9517.5217.371349.023228.77676.792767.31303.141472.58

