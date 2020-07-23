Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 79.41% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.26% to Rs 21259.97 croreNet profit of Larsen & Toubro declined 79.41% to Rs 303.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1472.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.26% to Rs 21259.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29635.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21259.9729635.95 -28 OPM %17.5217.37 -PBDT1349.023228.77 -58 PBT676.792767.31 -76 NP303.141472.58 -79
