Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd extends winning spree

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 3201.95, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.1% in last one year as compared to a 17.79% jump in NIFTY and a 6.55% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3201.95, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 14561.7. The Sensex is at 49508.38, down 0.02%. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has gained around 4.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15711.95, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38989 shares today, compared to the daily average of 48543 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

