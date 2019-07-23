Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 3379.95, down 1.49% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.6% in last one year as compared to a 2.16% rally in NIFTY and a 13.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3379.95, down 1.49% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 11375.1. The Sensex is at 38122.74, up 0.24%.Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has lost around 6.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12897, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11335 shares today, compared to the daily average of 28387 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)