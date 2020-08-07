Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd soars 1.39%, Gains for third straight session

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 2697.45, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.67% in last one year as compared to a 1.46% fall in NIFTY and a 14.22% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10797.35, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12592 shares today, compared to the daily average of 66012 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

