Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 72.51% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 215.69% in the September 2018 quarter
Bajaj Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Bajaj Finance shares gain over 2% post Dec quarter results
Bajaj Steel Industries gets revision in credit ratings
This Independence Day, make your parent financial independent with Bajaj Finance FD
-
Sales rise 67.39% to Rs 103.21 croreNet profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 72.51% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 67.39% to Rs 103.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 61.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales103.2161.66 67 OPM %7.565.79 -PBDT6.925.20 33 PBT5.713.31 73 NP5.713.31 73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU