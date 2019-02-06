Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 72.51% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 67.39% to Rs 103.21 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 72.51% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 67.39% to Rs 103.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 61.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales103.2161.66 67 OPM %7.565.79 -PBDT6.925.20 33 PBT5.713.31 73 NP5.713.31 73

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019.

