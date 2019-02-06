Wheels India standalone net profit rises 18.28% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.78% to Rs 786.03 croreNet profit of Wheels India rose 18.28% to Rs 15.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 32.78% to Rs 786.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 591.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales786.03591.97 33 OPM %7.087.47 -PBDT39.8034.77 14 PBT22.3318.67 20 NP15.2712.91 18
