Typhoon Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore

Typhoon Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.240.15013.3300.0200.0200.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)