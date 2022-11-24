JUST IN
Typhoon Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore

Typhoon Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.240.15 60 OPM %013.33 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:30 IST

