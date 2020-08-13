R&B Denims reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 97.98% to Rs 1.37 croreNet loss of R&B Denims reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.98% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.3767.95 -98 OPM %-16.796.53 -PBDT-1.502.99 PL PBT-3.290.91 PL NP-2.410.67 PL
