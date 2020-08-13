R&B Denims reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.98% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net loss of R&B Denims reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.98% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.3767.95-16.796.53-1.502.99-3.290.91-2.410.67

