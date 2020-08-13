JUST IN
International Combustion (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.68 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.87% to Rs 6.96 crore

Net Loss of International Combustion (India) reported to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.87% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.9626.64 -74 OPM %-66.38-0.26 -PBDT-4.93-0.92 -436 PBT-6.00-2.04 -194 NP-5.68-1.89 -201

Thu, August 13 2020. 11:02 IST

