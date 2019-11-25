Balaji Telefilms Ltd up for third straight session

Balaji Telefilms Ltd is quoting at Rs 61.4, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.33% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% slide in NIFTY and a 20.46% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 61.4, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 12032. The Sensex is at 40724.4, up 0.9%. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has gained around 11.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Balaji Telefilms Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1978.55, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40208 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 19.

