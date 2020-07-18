Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.07 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Balkrishna Inds rises 6% in six days
Balkrishna Inds shuts down offices, manufacturing operations
Balkrishna Inds turns volatile after HDFC MF pares stake
COVID-19: Bollywood stars practice self isolation, urge fans to follow medical advice
-
Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 48.89 croreNet Loss of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 48.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 42.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 196.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 214.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales48.8947.27 3 196.11214.35 -9 OPM %-7.92-15.17 --6.86-10.63 - PBDT-7.86-10.83 27 -26.09-37.03 30 PBT-9.51-12.46 24 -32.71-43.64 25 NP-10.02-12.95 23 -34.56-42.24 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU