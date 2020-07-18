JUST IN
Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 48.89 crore

Net Loss of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 48.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 42.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 196.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 214.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales48.8947.27 3 196.11214.35 -9 OPM %-7.92-15.17 --6.86-10.63 - PBDT-7.86-10.83 27 -26.09-37.03 30 PBT-9.51-12.46 24 -32.71-43.64 25 NP-10.02-12.95 23 -34.56-42.24 18

