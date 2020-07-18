CMI reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.34% to Rs 116.50 crore

Net loss of CMI reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 25.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.34% to Rs 116.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.77% to Rs 3.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.81% to Rs 498.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 637.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

