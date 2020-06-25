Balmer Lawrie & Company standalone net profit declines 15.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.47% to Rs 344.16 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company declined 15.12% to Rs 74.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 344.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 474.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.01% to Rs 177.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 188.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.83% to Rs 1529.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1775.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales344.16474.49 -27 1529.771775.20 -14 OPM %21.4118.66 -13.0713.17 - PBDT112.80131.75 -14 274.35306.82 -11 PBT97.22124.97 -22 232.44280.10 -17 NP74.9388.28 -15 177.17188.50 -6
