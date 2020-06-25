Balmer Lawrie & Company standalone net profit declines 15.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.47% to Rs 344.16 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company declined 15.12% to Rs 74.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 344.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 474.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.01% to Rs 177.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 188.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.83% to Rs 1529.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1775.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

