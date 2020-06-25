United Breweries consolidated net profit declines 39.22% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NILE consolidated net profit declines 70.22% in the March 2020 quarter
Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 39.78% in the March 2020 quarter
Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the March 2020 quarter
Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit declines 22.78% in the March 2020 quarter
SEAMEC consolidated net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.59% to Rs 1425.11 croreNet profit of United Breweries declined 39.22% to Rs 41.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 1425.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1630.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.02% to Rs 427.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 562.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 6509.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6475.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1425.111630.45 -13 6509.246475.43 1 OPM %9.3310.57 -13.4617.58 - PBDT129.02171.36 -25 854.021139.17 -25 PBT55.59107.42 -48 568.92879.31 -35 NP41.5868.41 -39 427.73562.94 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU