United Breweries consolidated net profit declines 39.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.59% to Rs 1425.11 crore

Net profit of United Breweries declined 39.22% to Rs 41.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 1425.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1630.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.02% to Rs 427.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 562.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 6509.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6475.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

