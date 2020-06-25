General Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 98.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 51.67% to Rs 7668.77 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 98.45% to Rs 1197.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 603.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.67% to Rs 7668.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5056.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 359.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2224.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 44145.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37679.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7668.775056.2944145.4337679.0810.0824.93-2.258.301101.091194.08-445.973433.831101.091194.08-445.973433.831197.41603.37-359.092224.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)