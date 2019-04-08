Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

DLF Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2019.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd crashed 8.22% to Rs 133.4 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.
DLF Ltd lost 7.69% to Rs 186. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.69 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Communications Ltd tumbled 4.89% to Rs 3.11. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 109.59 lakh shares in the past one month.
Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 4.33% to Rs 936.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76571 shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd plummeted 4.33% to Rs 252. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.9 lakh shares in the past one month.
