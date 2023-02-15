Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 72.47% to Rs 28.63 croreNet profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reported to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 72.47% to Rs 28.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.63104.00 -72 OPM %-1.08-6.67 -PBDT13.383.50 282 PBT4.29-5.68 LP NP4.38-7.68 LP
