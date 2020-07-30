Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 74.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 3.97 croreNet profit of Banaras Beads rose 74.29% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.973.70 7 OPM %20.6516.22 -PBDT1.160.79 47 PBT0.790.47 68 NP0.610.35 74
