Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 74.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Banaras Beads rose 74.29% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.973.7020.6516.221.160.790.790.470.610.35

