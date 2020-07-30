Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 72.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 5.55 croreNet profit of Banaras Beads rose 72.50% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 101.72% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 48.93% to Rs 25.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.554.81 15 25.7817.31 49 OPM %20.5417.88 -14.6614.90 - PBDT1.340.94 43 4.583.12 47 PBT0.980.56 75 3.231.60 102 NP0.690.40 73 2.341.16 102
