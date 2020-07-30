Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 72.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads rose 72.50% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.72% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 48.93% to Rs 25.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.554.8125.7817.3120.5417.8814.6614.901.340.944.583.120.980.563.231.600.690.402.341.16

