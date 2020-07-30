Ushdev International reports standalone net loss of Rs 109.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.18% to Rs 3.03 croreNet Loss of Ushdev International reported to Rs 109.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 626.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.18% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 125.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 676.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.67% to Rs 18.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.034.34 -30 18.6821.39 -13 OPM %-349.83-37.79 --38.128.60 - PBDT138.72-14.50 LP 210.52159.97 32 PBT136.92-16.29 LP 203.30152.76 33 NP-109.50-626.61 83 -125.80-676.73 81
