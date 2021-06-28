Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 118.78 points or 0.4% at 29936.84 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 4.97%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.93%),Ramco Systems Ltd (down 3.16%),Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 2.95%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.95%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 1.83%), D-Link India Ltd (down 1.78%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.57%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.56%).

On the other hand, NELCO Ltd (up 17.18%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 8.27%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 155.43 or 0.29% at 52769.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.95 points or 0.21% at 15826.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.18 points or 0.48% at 25116.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.31 points or 0.58% at 7839.7.

On BSE,1847 shares were trading in green, 1361 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

