Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 5.21 points or 0.37% at 1389.88 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.83%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.61%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.6%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.34%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.58%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.29%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.18%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.06%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 2.86%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.88%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.55%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 155.43 or 0.29% at 52769.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.95 points or 0.21% at 15826.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.18 points or 0.48% at 25116.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.31 points or 0.58% at 7839.7.

On BSE,1847 shares were trading in green, 1361 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)