Volumes jump at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

National Aluminium Company Ltd, KSB Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 June 2021.

Finolex Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 92.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.61% to Rs.183.70. Volumes stood at 16.33 lakh shares in the last session.

National Aluminium Company Ltd notched up volume of 1725.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 251.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.99% to Rs.80.05. Volumes stood at 495.4 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd registered volume of 2.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42819 shares. The stock rose 1.75% to Rs.933.75. Volumes stood at 38716 shares in the last session.

Sequent Scientific Ltd recorded volume of 31.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.69% to Rs.286.40. Volumes stood at 4.09 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd registered volume of 17.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.47% to Rs.352.90. Volumes stood at 9.22 lakh shares in the last session.

