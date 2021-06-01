Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 244.82 points or 1.09% at 22743.09 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.83%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 3.82%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.17%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.53%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.34%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.05%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.58%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.54%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.53%).

On the other hand, V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 2.13%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.79%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.75%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 210.14 or 0.4% at 52147.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.65 points or 0.3% at 15629.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 131.25 points or 0.56% at 23727.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.7 points or 0.41% at 7477.9.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 797 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)