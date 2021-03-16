Bandhan Bank Ltd extends losing spree

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 336.75, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.65% in last one year as compared to a 66.58% rally in NIFTY and a 57.57% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 336.75, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 14937. The Sensex is at 50477.79, up 0.16%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has eased around 3.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35182.55, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 337, down 0.79% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd jumped 30.65% in last one year as compared to a 66.58% rally in NIFTY and a 57.57% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)