UCO Bank up for third straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 14.2, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.09% in last one year as compared to a 67.12% jump in NIFTY and a 54.57% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.2, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 14985.85. The Sensex is at 50638.62, up 0.48%. UCO Bank has slipped around 0.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 6.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2315.65, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 216.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 140.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

