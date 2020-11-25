Tata Steel Ltd extends winning spree

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.4, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.53% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% jump in NIFTY and a 10.65% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 21.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2839.15, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 113.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 207.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 550.1, up 0.26% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 29.53% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% jump in NIFTY and a 10.65% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

