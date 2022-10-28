Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 333.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.90% to Rs 28545.90 croreNet profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 333.87% to Rs 2112.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 486.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.90% to Rs 28545.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19300.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28545.9019300.50 48 OPM %9.714.44 -PBDT3401.901366.50 149 PBT2678.60609.70 339 NP2112.50486.90 334
