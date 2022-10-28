Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 333.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.90% to Rs 28545.90 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 333.87% to Rs 2112.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 486.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.90% to Rs 28545.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19300.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28545.9019300.509.714.443401.901366.502678.60609.702112.50486.90

