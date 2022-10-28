Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Sharanam Infraproject & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Genesis Deve. & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 15.67% to Rs 7.59 croreNet Loss of Rapicut Carbides reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.67% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.599.00 -16 OPM %-6.59-2.22 -PBDT-0.55-0.23 -139 PBT-0.70-0.39 -79 NP-0.70-0.39 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU