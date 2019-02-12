CPI inflation dips to 2.05% in January 2019

Core CPI declines to 5.36% in January 2019

The all- general CPI eased to 2.05% in January 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.11% in December 2018. The corresponding provisional rate for rural area was 1.29% and urban area 2.91% in January 2019 as against 1.50% and 2.91% in December 2018. The core CPI inflation eased to 5.36% in January 2019 compared with 5.66% in December 2018.

The cumulative CPI inflation was higher at 3.56% in April-January FY2019 compared with 3.43% in April-January FY2018.

Among the CPI components, inflation of and beverages increased to (-) 1.29% in January 2019 from (-) 1.64% in December 2018. Within the items, the inflation moved up for vegetables to (-) 13.32%, pulses and products (-) 5.50%, sugar and confectionery (-) 8.16%, egg (-) 2.44% and meat and fish 5.06%. On the other hand, the inflation declined for fruits (-) 4.18%, cereals and products 0.88%, spices 1.45%, prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc 3.48%, oils and fats 0.99% and non-alcoholic beverages 3.49% in January 2019.

The inflation for housing eased to 5.20%, while that for miscellaneous items declined to 6.04% in January 2019. Within the miscellaneous items, the inflation for transport and communication declined to 3.44%, education 7.99%, recreation and amusement 5.40% and personal care and effects 4.32%, while it moved up health to 8.93% and household goods and services 6.45% in January 2019.

The inflation for clothing and footwear declined to 2.95%, while the CPI inflation of fuel and light dipped to 2.20% in January 2019.

