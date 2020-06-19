Bosch Ltd soars 3.37%

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 10965, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.91% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% drop in NIFTY and a 16.44% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 10965, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10201.35. The Sensex is at 34567, up 1.05%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 18.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 18.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6535.9, up 1.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31970 shares today, compared to the daily average of 60854 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 10978.85, up 3.21% on the day. Bosch Ltd is down 33.91% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% drop in NIFTY and a 16.44% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

