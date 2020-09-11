Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 892.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.00% to Rs 1896.57 croreNet Loss of Bharat Heavy Electricals reported to Rs 892.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 217.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.00% to Rs 1896.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4411.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1896.574411.09 -57 OPM %-55.85-6.11 -PBDT-1073.81-231.71 -363 PBT-1192.40-346.65 -244 NP-892.83-217.72 -310
