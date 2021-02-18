Bank of Baroda soars 10.57%, rises for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 93.1, up 10.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.8% in last one year as compared to a 24.55% jump in NIFTY and a 18.23% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 93.1, up 10.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 15103.1. The Sensex is at 51314.74, down 0.75%. Bank of Baroda has gained around 22.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has gained around 12.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36910.95, down 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1597.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 689.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 93.65, up 11.03% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 14.8% in last one year as compared to a 24.55% jump in NIFTY and a 18.23% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)