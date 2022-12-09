Bank of Baroda spurts 1.46%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 191, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.76% in last one year as compared to a 5.59% jump in NIFTY and a 17.44% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 191, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 18490.7. The Sensex is at 62134.31, down 0.7%. Bank of Baroda has gained around 15.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has gained around 4.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43596.85, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 628.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 288.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 190.25, up 0.98% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 102.76% in last one year as compared to a 5.59% jump in NIFTY and a 17.44% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

